BCSO: One in custody following vehicle pursuit

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested one individual following a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday evening.

According to BCSO, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an aggressive driver when the driver took off.

Deputies pursued the vehicle until it crashed on Dorchester Road, and the driver fled on foot.

A K-9 unit was able to catch the driver and, who is now in custody.

BCSO says that the truck being driven by the suspect was stolen. A motorcycle was involved as well, and BCSO is working to verify its information.

We will continue to provide updates as more details emerge.

