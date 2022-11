SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday-night shooting in Summerville.

According to BCSO, deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m. for a shooting that happened on Musket Lane.

Deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

BCSO said that the suspect(s) drove away after the shooting.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.