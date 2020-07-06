BCSO: One man, one juvenile arrested in connection to Goose Creek triple homicide

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced the arrest of two individuals in connection to a Friday night shooting that left three dead.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. on Oakside Drive in Goose Creek. Deputies arrived to find “multiple people were shot inside of a residence.”

The victims have not yet been identified. BCSO says that the coroner will release the names of the deceased.

BCSO arrested Jabaari Kayon Ferguson and a 16 year old. BCSO has not specified their charges.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

