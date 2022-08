GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left one person injured.

According to BCSO, the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Howe Hall Road and Ruby Ridge Lane.

BCSO said that one person was injured in the shooting, but did not elaborate on the condition of the victim.

Additional details are expected to be released Wednesday.

