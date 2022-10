BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person.

According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area.

BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other in the arm.

The injuries are not life threatening.

