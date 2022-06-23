SANGAREE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday held a ribbon cutting for the agency’s newest substation.

The Sangaree substation, located at 347 Sangaree Parkway, is BCSO’s sixth substation. All were placed strategically throughout the county to benefit citizens and serve as outposts for BCSO officers.

The substations increase BCSO visibility across the county, improving BCSO’s relationship with community members.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said that substations are a “true community policing effort.” He explained that deputies working at the substations are “connected with the community, they know who their neighbors and friends are, … and they know who the bad guys are.”

Substations also enable quicker response times and prevent deputies from having to travel all the way back to BCSO Headquarters in Moncks Corner to complete reports/paperwork.

Sheriff Lewis said that the substations concentrate resources across the area and better equip deputies to address problems.