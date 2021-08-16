BCSO rallies around deputy injured by drunk driver

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is rallying around one of their own after Deputy Joshua Whitmore was injured in car crash with a drunk driver.

Whitmore was responding to a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday when 49-year-old Judd Novak pulled out in front of Whitmore’s patrol vehicle, smashing it to pieces.

Via BCSO

Novak was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. His bond was set at $100,000.

Sheriff Duane Lewis says Whitmore is the fifth BCSO deputy to be hit by a drunk driver so far this year. He says it is unnecessary and dangerous:

“Deputy Whitmore was responding to an emergency call involving firearms. He’s out here protecting the citizens of Berkeley County, doing his job and this didn’t have to happen.” Sheriff Duane Lewis

Whitmore is in the intensive care unit at MUSC recovering. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to show support. Other local law enforcement agencies posted messages of well wishes for Deputy Whitmore, and a local agency donated a sign in his honor to be displayed at BCSO headquarters.

Sheriff Lewis says that he will update the public on Whitmore’s condition as Whitmore’s family releases additional information.