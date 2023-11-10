BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released dash camera video Friday of an incident involving a former deputy now charged with third-degree assault and battery.

The incident happened in January 2022. Randall Timmons, 61, is seen tasing a man during a felony traffic stop, kicking him in the back twice while on the ground, and pulling the man up by his hair while handcuffed.

The video shows Timmons in pursuit of the man on what appears to be a dirt road. It also shows personnel checking the man for any possible injuries.

Timmons was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in October 2023.