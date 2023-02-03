BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday provided new details in a deadly shooting that took place at a Moncks Corner bar during the early morning hours of January 28.

Deputies responded to Bar 52 off Davishill Lane shortly after 1:00 a.m. where they discovered three men who were lying in the middle of the parking lot.

In a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies said there were multiple people in the parking lot, some of whom said the “suspects” took off in a silver F-150.

One of the victims – identified as 36-year-old Ryan Bukoskey of Moncks Corner – appeared to have a gunshot wound to the chest and no pulse, according to deputies. Bukoskey died at the scene.

Another victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to his left lower leg, and the third suffered from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

One of the victims alleged that two or three men were “causing an issue” inside the bar and that a fight broke out when some of the patrons tried to make them leave. Shots were fired in the process.

The two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs were taken via EMS to Trident Hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

Corporal Carli Drayton said the sheriff’s office is consulting with the solicitor’s office on any charges in this case. The investigation is ongoing.