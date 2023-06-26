BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released dashcam footage Monday of the agency’s first interaction with a since-captured fugitive who led authorities on a multi-day, multi-county manhunt.

Michael Burham was arrested May 24 after being spotted behind a shed at a home near United Drive.

Burham, who was wanted in connection to a sexual assault and homicide out of Jamestown, New York, made his way to the Lowcountry days prior after allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple from Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of law enforcement agents, including the FBI and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents, assisted in the search. A $10,000 reward for his capture was offered by the FBI.

A large area of the Francis Marion National Forest in Huger was saturated the day before his arrest after officials encountered Burham, but he escaped.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said during a May 23 press conference that his deputies were responding to a tip that someone matching Burham’s description was seen near Halfway Creek Road when they encountered an individual who they identified as the suspect.

The video shows a Berkeley County deputy approaching Burham, who is riding a bicycle along the road. The deputy radios in the description of Burham and pulls over.

The two talk for several minutes and the deputy calls for backup.

Burham is out of frame for much of the conversation.

BCSO said that while the deputies were verifying information Burham gave them, which ultimately turned out to be fake, Burham took off on foot.