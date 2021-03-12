BCSO responding to fatal shooting at Goose Creek apartment complex

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Goose Creek.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said one person was killed in a shooting at Marrington Village on Harbour View Drive in Goose Creek.

Investigators spent much of the afternoon searching through two cars, what appear to be a gray Honda sedan and a white BMW sedan. The back window of the Honda was partially shattered.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.

