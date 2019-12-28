BCSO responds to incident at Music in Motion Family Fun Center

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to an incident on Friday night at Music in Motion Family Fun Center on College Park Road.

Chief Deputy Baker said that an all night skate event for teens reached capacity, but parents continued to drop kids off.

Several kids were outside in the parking lot and multiple fights broke.

Authorities are trying to break up the fights and contact parents to clear the parking lot.







We received these photos from an eye witness.

News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

