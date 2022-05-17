BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) will open a substation in Sangaree in June of 2022.

The substation at 347 Sangaree Parkway will be the sixth BCSO substation. BCSO said that the substations are “in convenient locations throughout the county” to better serve citizens.

Deputies across the county are able to complete paperwork/reports at the substations instead of traveling all the way back to headquarters, which reduces response times. BCSO also hopes that it will provide visibility for the agency within the communities it serves.

The official ribbon cutting will take place June 23.