MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday asked the public for help locating a woman believed to be responsible for a fatal July 8 shooting.

Jennifer Mae Todus (34) is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting, which happened at The Isaac Apartments on North Creek Drive.

Deputies were called to the apartment complex for an altercation between multiple people who had been at the pool that day. They were able to deescalate the situation and left, only to be called back hours later after one person was shot. Deputies said that the shooting was connected to the earlier incident.

Todus is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information should contact BCSO at (843) 719-4412.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.