UPDATE: Mr. Sykes has been found safe.

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

John Sykes was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Copper Lane in the Cane Bay neighborhood.

He was wearing a green shirt, jean jacket, and jeans. He may also have a black cane.

Sykes has dementia and Parkinson’s disease, according to BCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 719-4169.