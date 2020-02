BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for a Jabari Richardson (16).

Richardson was last seen on the 1000 block of Brokinrich Rd, off of Cainhoy Rd, according to BCSO.

Deputies advised that Richardson was in a car accident and could be disoriented from the wreck.

He was last seen wearing only a red t-shirt and socks. Richardson is 6’02 and 230 pounds, and has a laceration on his bottom lip.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 IMMEDIATELY.