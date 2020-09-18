BCSO searching for missing diver in Cooper River

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for a missing person in the Cooper River as of 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Members of Berkeley County Marine Unit, the Berkeley County Dive Team, the SC Department of Natural Resources, and the Pimlico Fire Department are responding.





According to BCSO, a group of three friends went diving at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing — a popular local dive spot — on Friday afternoon.

Officials said that one member of the group resurfaced and was “visibly in distress,” then slipped back under the water. It is unclear how much air was left in his tank.

The incident is being treated as a possible drowning.

Rescue crews say that the search is being complicated by multiple factors, including the strong current, the murkiness of the water, and the large amount of debris in the water.

They expect to suspend the search effort at some point this evening, as dive searches in the dark are dangerous and difficult.

The Cypress Garden Boat Landing is being used as a staging area. People are asked to use caution in the area and be aware of the ongoing search.

News 2 is on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

