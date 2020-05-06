Live Now
BCSO searching for missing juvenile swimmer in Cooper River

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Pimlico Fire Department are searching for a missing juvenile swimmer in the Cooper River.

According to BCSO, they received a call about three juveniles jumping off of the train trestle over the Cooper River near Strawberry Chapel Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two of the individuals were rescued and are fine, but crews are still searching for the third person.

Rescue units are stationed at a boat ramp on Old Rice Mill Rd.

News 2 is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more details become available.

