SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the theft of a truck from a residence in Summerville.

According to BCSO, the red 1999 Ford F-350 was stolen from a home on Beltline Road in the overnight hours of April 14-15.

Multiple tools and firearms, as well as the trailer, were stolen with the vehicle.

The SC license plate is P517369.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO.