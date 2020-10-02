BCSO seeking public’s assistance in identifying injured man

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Friday appealed to the public for help identifying a man found injured in Goose Creek.

According to BCSO, the man was found on September 24.

The man is “unable to assist detectives with his identification,” but BCSO describes him as “a possibly homeless Caucasian male with a slender build,” between 55 and 70 years old.

Among his possessions was a US Marine Corps hat, a “USMC Recon” lighter, and a “Grumpy Old Veteran” face mask.

BCSO said that they are “not releasing a photograph of the male as his injuries are graphic.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal J. Williams at (843) 719-5048 or BCSO at (843) 719-4412.