BCSO special DUI prosecutor arrested on attempted murder, neglect charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department on Thursday arrested the special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Justin Mims is facing one charged of attempted murder as well as five charges of neglect by a legal custodian.

He was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center around 2:15 p.m. As of Thursday evening, bond has not been set.

Mims was hired as the first full-time special DUI prosecutor for BCSO in December of 2020.

BCSO confirmed to News 2 that Mims has been fired.

The Hanahan Police Department said that the investigation is ongoing.

