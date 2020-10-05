BCSO still working to identify man found injured in Goose Creek

Warning: Graphic Images

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is still working to identify a man found seriously injured in Goose Creek on September 24.

According to BCSO, the man is “unable to assist detectives with his identification.”

He was found with a US Marine Corps hat, a “USMC Recon” lighter, and a “Grumpy Old Veteran” face mask.

BCSO was previously unable to release the man’s photo due to the graphic nature of his injuries, but on Monday released a photo, as his injuries are improving.

