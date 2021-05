BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Summer Camp is now open.

The camp runs from July 12 through 16, with the application deadline being June 25. It is open to kids ages 7 to 14, but spots are limited.

During the camp, kids will watch law enforcement demonstrations, take trips to parks and games, and enjoy other summer activities.

Parents can register at this link.