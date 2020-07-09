BCSO: Suspect identified in Cross double-homicide

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced that Damayjhon Quintez Gadson (19) is wanted in connection to a double-homicide that left two women dead.

The women, Lori Gentile (61) of Mount Pleasant, and Lashawn Gadson (25) of Reevesville, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Damayjhon Gadson is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to BCSO, and is known to frequent the Eutawville and Cross area.

Sheriff Duane Lewis released a statement reading in part:

“The work that detectives completed around the clock to identify this individual proves that. Members of our community assisted in the process to find the person responsible. We are asking that same community to please help us get this dangerous man in custody. If you know where Gadson is, we want to know immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO (843) 719-4465 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.