BCSO: Suspects arrested on burglary warrants following ATV chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On June 20th before 3 a.m., deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Homestead Road in St. Stephens for reports of an active burglary.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the male and female suspect noticed the victim woke up and they fled the home on foot. The news release stated that the victim was able to identify the suspects as 39-year-old Ronald Eugene Phillips, Jr. and 34-year-old Crystal Amanda Floyd.

During the early morning hours of June 24, deputies attempted to serve a Burglary first-degree warrant for Phillips and Floyd at their residence on Robo Lane. Officials stated that upon arrival to the residence, deputies clearly identified themselves and both suspects still attempted to flee on two ATVs.

The ATVs were later found to have obliterated serial numbers and are presumed stolen pending further investigation.

Deputies were able to get Phillips off of the ATVs and a deputy was then struck in the face by Phillips. Floyd lost control of her ATV and crashed into a tree and then both suspects were safely detained after a brief struggle.

During an inventory of the ATVs, deputies located a black plastic trash bag that contained approximately 510 grams of an off-white, crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive for Meth. Located on Floyd’s person were two pill bottles that contained approximately 37 Schedule IV pills and 45 Schedule II pills. Another plastic baggie contained approximately 0.5 grams of an off-white, crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive for Meth. Deputies also located and seized a pair of bolt cutters from the bag on the ATV.

Phillips and Floyd were booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and charged with Burglary first degree, Trafficking Meth, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II narcotics, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV narcotics, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Evading Arrest.

There will be further investigation into the presumed stolen ATVs, according to authorities.

Phillips has been arrested fourteen times since 2008. Those charges include DUI, Receiving Stolen Goods, Probation Violation (multiple), Property Crime Enhancement, Driving Under Suspension (multiple), Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Child Endangerment, Hindering Officers Serving a Warrant (multiple), Robbery, Assault and Battery first degree and Chop Shop charges.

As far as Floyd, she has been arrested thirteen times since 2010. Those charges include Larceny, Forgery, Driving Under Suspension (multiple), Grand Larceny, Shoplifting (multiple), Trespassing (multiple), Hindering Officers Serving a Warrant (multiple), Uninsured Motor Vehicle Violation, Child Endangerment, Driving Without a License, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Breach of Trust and Conspiracy to Commit Traffic Violation (multiple).