BCSO: Three juveniles involved in high-speed chase

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Sunday apprehended three teens following a high-speed chase that ended with a crash.

The report states that deputies noticed a silver Hyundai Sonata driving erratically on North Live Oak Drive. When deputies turned on their blue lights to make a traffic stop, the driver “increased [the] speed rapidly and began to flee.”

The pursuit lasted approximately five miles and reached speeds of around 120 miles per hour, according to BCSO. It ended when the driver crashed into the gate at Santee Cooper, then wrecked into a tree.

As deputies approached, one juvenile fled on foot, but the other two were trapped inside. Deputies caught the first juvenile and extracted the other two from the car. All three juveniles were taken for medical treatment.

Deputies searched the car and found a fully loaded 9mm pistol, a scale, and 14 grams of marijuana.

One of the juveniles is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights, malicious injury <$2,000, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of marijuana.