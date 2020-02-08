BCSO: Two arrested for stealing car parts from Prince Auto Sales

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested two men in connection to an early morning theft from Prince Auto Sales on South Live Oak Drive.

According to BCSO, the owner of the business called deputies and reported someone stealing parts from cars, then fleeing on foot after the owner tried to confront him.

The man -identified as Mark Weissmann- left a saw and a two-way radio at the scene when he fled.

While searching for Weissmann, deputies noticed a silver BMW “loitering in the area.”

The driver, Joseph Roff, “could not provide an explanation for being in the area” and “was found to be in possession of various tools that are commonly used for stealing car parts” according to BCSO.

Also found in Roff’s possession was a two-way radio matching the one left at the scene.

Roff was arrested and taken to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, at which point deputies discovered another item in Roff’s possession: heroin.

Roff was charged with Accessory Before the Fact: Breaking into a Motor Vehicle, Accessory Before the Fact: Malicious Damage to Property > $2000, Accessory Before the Fact: Possession of Tools Capable of Being Used in a Crime, Possession of Heroin 2nd Offense and Introduction of Contraband into Prison/Jail.

Later, deputies located Weissmann and charged him with Breaking into Motor Vehicles, Malicious Damage to Property > $2000 and Possession of Tools Capable of Being Used in a Crime.

BCSO reports that Roff has been booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center 16 times since 2012.

Weissmann has been booked there once, but “has several charges out of Charleston County” according to BCSO.