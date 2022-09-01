BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning residents of a recent increase in phone scams.

According to BCSO, the scammer claims to be from BCSO and tells residents that a warrant is out for their arrest and that a payment must be made in the form of a gift card in order to get the warrant taken care of.

The scammer even answers the phone if the victim calls back.

BCSO says that it does not accept gift cards or any form of payment for warrants. Anyone that receives a phone call of this sort should hang up and report it to their local law enforcement agency.