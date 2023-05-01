BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are warning Berkeley County residents of a recent phone scam.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the scam caller claims to be a BSCO deputy calling regarding an outstanding warrant for the victim’s arrest.

“The scammer will then ask the victim to call a number back to make arrangements to have the warrants taken care of,” BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office does not accept payments or gift cards pertaining to warrants.

BCSO says they have seen a recent rise in telephone scams. Anyone who received a suspicious phone call should contact their local law enforcement.