BCSO: Woman arrested for possession of meth was caught riding bike stolen from child

BERKELEU COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of Amanda West after she was spotted riding a bike that was recently reported stolen.

Deputies spotted West riding the bike and approached her, but when they made contact she “dropped and attempted to discard a black bag that she was holding.”

Inside the bag was a glass smoking pipe and 2.5 grams of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

West was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and receiving stolen goods, as she said that a friend bought the bike for her.

The bike was returned to the child that reported it stolen.