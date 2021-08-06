BCSO: Woman arrested for possession of meth was caught riding bike stolen from child

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEU COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of Amanda West after she was spotted riding a bike that was recently reported stolen.

Deputies spotted West riding the bike and approached her, but when they made contact she “dropped and attempted to discard a black bag that she was holding.”

Inside the bag was a glass smoking pipe and 2.5 grams of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

West was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and receiving stolen goods, as she said that a friend bought the bike for her.

The bike was returned to the child that reported it stolen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!