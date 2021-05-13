BCSO: Wrong person arrested for stabbing at Goose Creek apartment complex

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday released a statement regarding a May 11 arrest connected to a stabbing at a Goose Creek apartment complex.

On May 11, deputies were dispatched to assist the Goose Creek Police Department with a reported stabbing at Hallmark Apartments.

While establishing a perimeter, deputies encountered a possible suspect and tried to stop him. The suspect, identified as Justin Paul, ignored deputies’ directives to stop fleeing.

Paul was detained and taken into custody.

It was later determined that Paul was not connected to the stabbing. He was still arrested for public disorderly conduct and evading arrest.