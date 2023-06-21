RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Beaufort man was killed after the ATV he was riding on struck a deer in Ridgeville last week, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified the victim as 25-year-old Thomas C. Henderson.

According to officials, Henderson was a passenger on the ATV when it hit a deer on Lebanon Road on the evening of June 14.

Henderson was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, Hartwell said.

Lebanon Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS, and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to the scene.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and SCHP are investigating.