Beautification project underway at intersections across Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several intersections across Berkeley County are being revitalized.

The first of several ‘Beautiful Berkeley Gateway’ intersection projects was unveiled Tuesday.

The northern side of Old Whitesville Road and Highway 17-A has been planted with flowers and palm trees.

Planning for the project began back in 2017; it took a bit of time to become reality because they had to get approval to improve the land, which is owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Several groups worked together on the project, including Trident Technical College horticulture students.

“We always need volunteers for cleanups for help with our beautification project,” said Sarah McCarthy-Smith, director, Keep Berkeley Beautiful. “Anything that we can use our volunteers for, we would really appreciate that.”

Similar improvements will be made to other high-profile intersections in the county.