BERKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Animal Center issued an urgent plea to the community about the overcrowding of animals at their center.

The animal center says that they have received an influx of animals in recent weeks and are processing up to a dozen stray animals a day.

“We are operating at a critical level right now at the Animal Center, and we need the community’s help. Our adoption numbers cannot keep up with our intake numbers and soon, we will have to make some tough decisions. Please consider opening your home to one of our loving animals; you won’t regret it,” said Heather McDowell, Berkeley Animal Center Director.

The shelter has reduced adoption fees for all dogs and cats over 6 months old to $20 and reclaim fees have also been reduced to $15.

All adoptable animals are up to date on their vaccines, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

Berkeley Animal Center is encouraging everyone to visit the shelter and consider adopting or fostering animals at risk.

The shelter is located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner.

The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday – Saturday from 1– 5 p.m.

For more information, call 843-719-5050.