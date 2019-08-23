Berkeley Animal Center hopes to raise funds for new operating room

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A trip to Cypress Gardens this weekend could help raise money for animals in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley Animal Center, which cares for thousands of dogs and cats every year, is hoping to have an on-site operating suite in the future.

The friends of the Berkeley County Animal Shelter are holding an end-of-summer bash Saturday at Cypress Gardens to raise money for the project.

“We’re gonna have kid’s games, prizes, vendors, food trucks, craftspeople, some local rescue group so people can learn about how they play a part in the animal shelter world,” said Jennifer Ort with Friends of the Berkeley County Animal Shelter.

It’s fun with a purpose.

“We are fundraising so that we can renovate some space at the shelter to an on-site operating suite,” she said.

To spay or neuter animals right now, they must be transported to another location for the surgery. That costs a lot of money and volunteer time.

“Whether the shelter does it or volunteer groups take them to a veterinarian office, that’s how we get it done,” said Ort.

That’s why they are using the “Rescue the Summer” bash as well as online fundraising to raise an estimated $15,000 needed to eventually turn an office into a surgical room.

“It’s much easier and will be much more efficient and move faster and better for the animals and less stress if we can bring vets to them,” she said.

The Rescue the Summer event takes place Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Cypress Gardens.