BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Animal Center on Saturday will host a “Mardi Paws” adoption event.

The event will be at Brighton Park Village Clubhouse in Summerville from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Guests can meet dogs and puppies available for adoption from Berkeley County Animal Center, listen to live music from a Mardi Gras band, and enjoy food from Caribbean Creole Food Truck.

Tails Wagon Dog Treat Truck will also be on site providing snacks for the dogs.