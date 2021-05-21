Berkeley Animal Center hosting multiple adoption events over the weekend

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley Animal Center is hosting two adoption events over the weekend on Saturday, May 22nd and Sunday, May 23rd.

Saturday’s adoption event will be from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the new Page’s Okra Grill in Moncks Corner at 219 Carolina Ave. Officials with the center say there will be great food, drinks, live music, and adoptable puppies and dogs available.

On Sunday, there will be another adoption event for people to meet adoptable dogs and cats.

The event will be held at the Pet Supplies Plus in Goose Creek and go from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.