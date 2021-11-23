Berkeley Animal Center not accepting owner surrenders until 2022

In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 photo, a kitten is seen in LifeLine Animal Project’s DeKalb County Animal Services shelter in Chamblee, Ga, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Animal Center on Tuesday announced that it will not accept owner surrenders until January of 2022 as the shelter struggles with overcrowding.

Pet owners that must part with their pets are encouraged to consider rehoming their pet instead of dropping it off at a shelter.

Anyone who still wants to surrender a pet can schedule an appointment for January by calling (843) 719-5050.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can schedule an appointment to meet available animals at this link.