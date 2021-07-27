Berkeley Animal Center overwhelmed with incoming animals, seeks emergency fosters

Puppies are shown at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, May 5, 2011. A constant flow of people searching for their lost animals following last weeks tornado visit the shelter each day. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Animal Center is in urgent need of fosters and volunteers to help with an influx of animals.

The animal shelter has no space to place any incoming animals, and they do not want to euthanize.

Fosters are needed until their animals can get spayed or neutered. The shelter will provide supplies and resources needed to foster.

The shelter plans to post animals on their Facebook page as the day goes and those looking to foster are urged to adopt an animal.

Any interested fosters can visit the shelter at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. or call (843) 719-5050.