BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley Animal Center needs emergency fosters to take in animals during Hurricane Nicole

The shelter is asking volunteers to take in animals from Wednesday through Tuesday.

Berkeley Animal Center believes the animals would fare the storm better in homes, as opposed to in the shelter, which is currently at maximum capacity.

All necessary items, including crates, food, litter, medications, and more, are provided.

Anyone who is able to help can come to shelter between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to be matched with an animal. Volunteers are welcome to bring their own pets for a meet and greet with the foster animals as well.