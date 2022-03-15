BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies issued close to 60 citations and more than 80 warnings during a two-day traffic enforcement on Clements Ferry Road.

In collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office worked to address complaints of increased speeds and aggressive drivers along the Clements Ferry Road corridor.

Over two days (from March 2 to March 3) deputies issued 58 citations and 82 warnings to motorists, with most of the violations being speeding.

“We want to make it clear to motorists that we are always around, and we will continue to conduct proactive patrols to target dangerous drivers,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis. “Every motorist deserves to arrive to their destination – unharmed.”