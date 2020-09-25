Berkeley Co. escapee captured within minutes of escape Thursday night

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who escaped from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Thursday night.

The woman, 28-year-old Jessie Lorene Miller, was arrested on September 22 on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Just before 9 p.m. dispatch was advised of an escape by Miller from the Detention Center.

Deputies immediately responded to the area and Miller was taken back into custody within three minutes.

BCSO is investigating the escape and additional charges are currently pending for Miller.

