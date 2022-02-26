GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Exchange Club of Berkeley County will host a Pickleball Fundraiser next month to support Project ZERO and high school scholarships.

The Pickleball Fundraiser and tournament will happen on March 12 and March 13 at the Goose Creek Recreation Center.

Proceeds of the event will support Project ZERO, an initiative to help house homeless veterans in the Lowcountry. In addition, efforts will help fund scholarships for Berkeley County high school students going to college.

The tournament is open to all ages and skill levels. There will also be a clinic for those new to the popular game.

The fundraising goal is $20,000.

Goose Creek Recreation Center is located at 519A North Goose Creek Boulevard.

Visit pickleballtournaments.com or call Exchange Club Founder Michael Gaston Sr. at (214) 562-1441 or osmas@swbell.net