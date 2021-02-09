Berkeley Co. man told not to return to Cainhoy Meeting Tree after deputies arrive on scene

BERKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was protesting the removal of a historic live oak tree was told not to return to the tree on Tuesday morning.

Sammy Sanders has been spending days and nights in the Cainhoy Meeting Tree to prevent crews from cutting it down for the Clements Ferry Road Widening Project.

Sanders arrived at the tree Monday night after learning crews were going to make a move on the tree overnight.

But in the early morning hours, Sanders exited the tree because of weather concerns – and that is when deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrived and told him he could not return.

Sanders owns the land that the tree sits on and says that he is trying to preserve the legacy of the tree in which his father specifically bought the plot with the tree in order to protect and preserve the oak.

He believes his months-long efforts to preserve and save the Cainhoy Meeting Tree is coming to an end.