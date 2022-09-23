GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The active shooter public educational training took place at Goose Creek and Berkeley County officials say they encouraged people to attend, so they’d know what to do if they ever found themselves in an active shooter situation.

Berkeley County officials are teaching people how to respond in deadly situations.

“These are very informative sessions,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, “and it gives the residents of Berkeley County an opportunity to come and listen and learn and ask questions about these unfortunate things that we have to talk about.”

Thursday’s training covered a range of topics related to active shooter emergencies.

“We talked about the psychology of the shooter,” Lewis said, “what to look for, how to help identify him. The social media aspects, mental health.”

Law enforcement officials say the idea they wanted to emphasize most is the three-point strategy for survival.

“Run, hide and fight,” Lewis said. “Those three things really can make a difference in your survival in those kinds of situations.”

Berkeley County parent, Shauntay Verrett, says she brought her children to the training so they can remain safe when she’s not around.

“I wanted my children to know what to do.” Verrett said. “It’s been too much going on in the world, and it just makes them nervous. This is their first year back to school; they’ve been on virtual for a while, so I just wanted them to be informed on what to do.”

Lewis says Thursday’s training was a success.

“We had a number of questions as you saw from the public and from some students who happened to be here,” he said. “So, we think it went really well.”

The dates for the remaining active shooter public educational trainings can be found below:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Cane Bay High School at 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Berkeley High School at 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Philip Simmons High School at 6 p.m.