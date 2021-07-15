Berkeley Co. School District hosting job fair for multiple teaching positions

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is hosting a Summer Teacher Fair for teachers available to start work in August.

The job fair will be available for teachers to start on August 10, 2021 in the following areas: special education (for all areas and grade levels), middle level, and high school.

The job fair will be held Thursday, July 15, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Berkeley Educational Center in Moncks Corner.

If you are interested in applying for other certification areas, you are welcome to apply online on their Frontline page.

Representatives from the school district will be available to meet with potential candidates interested. You must be eligible for a SC teaching certificate.

Walk-ins are also welcomed.

Berkeley County School District does not sponsor work Visas. International teachers in our district are contracted through Educational Partners International (EPI).