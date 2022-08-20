Photo via Berkeley County Government and Keep Berkeley Beautiful

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Keep Berkeley Beautiful will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17.

According to Berkeley County Government, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event, hosted by Keep Berkeley Beautiful, will clean 30 locations across Berkeley County.

Overton Beach will be the central meeting location of the Beach Sweep located at 1150 Overton Drive in Moncks Corner.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful is a volunteer organization affiliated with the nationwide program ‘Keep America Beautiful.

The organization is driven by three goals:

Reduce litter

Improve recycling

Beautify the community

Keep Berkeley Beautiful strives to “empower people to take pride in improving and beautifying their communities.”

If you’re interested in volunteering in the annual event, RSVP to Carl.Bussells@santeecooper.com