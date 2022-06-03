CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Water and Sanitation (BCWS) has hired a new employee to help detect leaks in the water system.

Agua is a lab mix trained to find leaks in service lines and water mains. She is uniquely skilled, even detecting a leak in 30 minutes that her human counterparts had been trying to locate for days.

According to Berkeley County, Agua is the first water leak detection dog in the state.

BCWS Director, Doug Tompkins, said that Agua’s efficiency and accuracy have saved the department a lot of time and money. He went on to say that her success “is due largely in part to Berkeley Animal Center, Lowcountry Dog Training, and Pet Supplies Plus of Goose Creek.”

Tompkins said that he is “confident Agua will continue to be a vital community resource in the future.”