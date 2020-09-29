Berkeley County Animal Control officers “detain” raccoon robber

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A “raccoon robber” was recently detained (and released) by animal control officers in Berkeley County.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a motorist called Berkeley County Animal Control after discovering the critter inside the engine of their car.

“This little guy was discovered by a driver who he sure did bother. The driver spotted him breaking and entering… under the hood of the vehicle he was pestering,” the agency said in a very poetic post.

Animal Control officers arrived and safely apprehended the raccoon.

“A quick phone call and we were on the way. It doesn’t matter the nature – we save the day,” said BCSO.

The raccoon was medically examined and then released back into the wild.

“So, farewell for now our little furry friend…. To your crime spree, this is the end,” the department wrote.