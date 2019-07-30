Berkeley County back to school bash and book bag drive

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The start of the school season is right around the corner.

A back to school bash and book bag drive is planned for this weekend that will benefit Berkeley County parents in need.

The family-friendly event, which is free to the public, will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. at the VFW 9505 at 1141 South Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner.

All single mothers, parents, and families are encouraged to attend, and no tickets or RSVPs are required to do so. Everything at the event will be free to the public, including food and drinks. Donations to Berkeley County First Steps will be accepted on-site for those who can afford to give.